Datacoin (DTC) Market Cap Hits $23,094.36

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,094.36 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00016438 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

