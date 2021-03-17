Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,781. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.