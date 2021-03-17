Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

