Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.75 ($162.06).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.29. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €53.80 ($63.29) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.44.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.