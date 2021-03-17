Delphy One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,888.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $759,592.61 and $109,888.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.00636050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025164 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033968 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

