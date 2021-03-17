Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 65,107 shares changing hands.

DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $846.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

