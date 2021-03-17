Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $260,744.94 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $260,744.94 and $189,094.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00450607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00061221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00147813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.00564180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

