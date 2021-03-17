Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

Shares of DLN stock traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,258 ($42.57). The company had a trading volume of 70,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,236.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,000.91. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95). The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -1.05%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.