Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DESP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DESP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

