Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to “Buy”

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSTG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

