Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Buy

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $196.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $192.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

