Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 11th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

