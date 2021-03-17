Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $115,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.65. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

