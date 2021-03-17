Diamond S Shipping Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

DSSI stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 75,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

