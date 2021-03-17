Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGII opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

