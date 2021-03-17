Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

