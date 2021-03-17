Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,654 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,713,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $36,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 10,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,357. The stock has a market cap of $781.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

