Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 827,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 11th total of 673,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,116 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,878. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

