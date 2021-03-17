Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIISY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

