Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 334.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after buying an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,581 shares of company stock valued at $58,742,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. 313,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $76.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

