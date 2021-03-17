Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

DISCA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,581 shares of company stock worth $58,742,160 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

