Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.61

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.12, with a volume of 163432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

