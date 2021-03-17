DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.16.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $211.18 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

