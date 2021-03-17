Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.223 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPUKY shares. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.