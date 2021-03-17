DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $128.45

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.45 and last traded at $129.09, with a volume of 52399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.51.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

