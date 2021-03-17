Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

