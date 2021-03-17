Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

