DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $81.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,286,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,315,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

