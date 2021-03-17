DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.