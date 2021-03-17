Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,715,000. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,006,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.27. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.