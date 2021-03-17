Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 163,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

