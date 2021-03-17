Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

