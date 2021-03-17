Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $240,000 in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

