Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $270,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

