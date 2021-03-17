Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 21,951 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

