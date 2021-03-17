Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,558 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $596.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26 and a beta of 1.16.

REX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

