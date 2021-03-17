Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,351 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

