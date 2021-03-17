e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,588,649 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after buying an additional 314,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

