Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Gabelli

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Gabelli in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.