Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.05. 213,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 471,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.