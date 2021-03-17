EasyFi (EASY) Price Reaches $23.35 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for $23.35 or 0.00040221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $42.77 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00451912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00139580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00573661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,832,240 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

