Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $14.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 66,893 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $882,580.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

