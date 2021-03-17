Eaton Vance Management Buys 17,725 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $60,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

