Eaton Vance Management Buys 22,160 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.59% of Chemed worth $50,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 153.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $451.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

