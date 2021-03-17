Eaton Vance Management Has $53.39 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,538,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $53,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

