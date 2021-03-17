Eaton Vance Management Has $64.38 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $64,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 583,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,936 shares of company stock worth $1,487,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

