Eaton Vance Management Has $71.04 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,313 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $71,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,017,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

