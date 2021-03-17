Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Update

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBRPY traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. Ebro Foods has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.