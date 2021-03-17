EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $58.36 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

