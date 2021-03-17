Edward S. Lampert Sells 3,853 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $36,700,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

